Senvest Management LLC Takes $11.96 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 622,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 544.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.04%.

AAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

