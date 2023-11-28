OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OGC. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About OceanaGold

Shares of TSE OGC traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.49. The company had a trading volume of 819,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,209. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.18 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.22.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

