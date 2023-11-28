Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $5.08 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $5.08 price objective by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 279.10% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Zepp Health stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 23,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,087. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.82.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.72). Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $82.53 million for the quarter.
Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.
