Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $5.08 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $5.08 price objective by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 279.10% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Zepp Health stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 23,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,087. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.72). Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $82.53 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zepp Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the second quarter valued at $664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zepp Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zepp Health by 185.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

