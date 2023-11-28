Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$6.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) received a C$6.25 price objective from Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.60. 2,170,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.65. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.53.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2449548 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

