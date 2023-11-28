Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$6.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) received a C$6.25 price objective from Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2449548 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tamarack Valley Energy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.