B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 9,667,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,480,571. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

