MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.77.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market cap of C$7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.46 and a 1 year high of C$28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.97.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.9756098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy



MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

