CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given a C$72.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been given a C$72.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.30.

CCL.B traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.87. 96,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$71.58.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

