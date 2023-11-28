Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

LUM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.37. 37,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,849. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

About Lumina Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.