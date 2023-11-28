Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
LUM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.37. 37,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,849. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.
About Lumina Gold
