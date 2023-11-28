First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.36% from the company’s current price.
FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.88.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
