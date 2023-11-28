Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.34 Price Target

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$13.34 target price by Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AI. Laurentian set a C$13.00 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
