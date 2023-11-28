Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.34 Price Target

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$13.34 target price by Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AI. Laurentian set a C$13.00 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

TSE:AI traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.23. 15,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,237. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.97. The company has a current ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. The company has a market cap of C$449.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.