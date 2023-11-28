Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$11.50” Price Target for dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL)

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been given a C$11.50 price target by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.31.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Stock Up 1.7 %

dentalcorp Company Profile

Shares of TSE:DNTL traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 242,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,111. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.