Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$11.50” Price Target for dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL)

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been given a C$11.50 price target by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.58% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.31.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
