Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Price Target to C$1.00

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of CVE:PNG traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.64. 350,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,802. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$131.91 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of C$20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Kraken Robotics will post 0.0600394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

