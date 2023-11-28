Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Holdings Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Hostess Brands worth $73,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 157,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Price Performance

TWNK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. 52,740,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,092. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hostess Brands

About Hostess Brands

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.