Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,100,152 Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,801,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 4.73% of Triumph Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares in the company, valued at $14,266,886.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

TFIN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. 55,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

