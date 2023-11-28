Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,253. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 980,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 310,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

