Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $70,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,047,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.36. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $120.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

