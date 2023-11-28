Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 646,157 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,157 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 3.56% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $69,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,899 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.62. 101,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.