Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $73.91 Million Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,758 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $73,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Ossiam boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JJSF. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.71. 23,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

