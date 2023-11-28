Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 42,742 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,742 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $62,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded down $7.62 on Tuesday, hitting $191.01. 105,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.40 and a 200 day moving average of $170.97.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

