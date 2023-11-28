Ossiam Takes $19.41 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,406,000. Ossiam owned about 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.28. 285,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,989. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.39. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $147.16.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

