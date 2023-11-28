Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.