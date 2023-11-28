RGM Capital LLC Has $173.13 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

RGM Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,448 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates makes up approximately 7.7% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned about 1.40% of Manhattan Associates worth $173,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $225.05. The company had a trading volume of 171,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,116. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $226.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.