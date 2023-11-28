RGM Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises about 8.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned 2.96% of CyberArk Software worth $193,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.41.

Shares of CYBR traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.95. The stock had a trading volume of 426,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.98. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

