Ossiam Purchases 307,809 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ossiam lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307,809 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,493. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

