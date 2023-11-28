Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ossiam lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3,070.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.05% of MSCI worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in MSCI by 19,390.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after buying an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in MSCI by 1,373.2% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $527.00. 66,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,443. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.59. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $563.86.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.