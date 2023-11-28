Ossiam Buys Shares of 274,045 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 274,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 231,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,337. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

