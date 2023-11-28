Ossiam Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ossiam raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 918.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,442 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,253. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

