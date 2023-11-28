Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 100,647 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,647 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $61,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,325,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,433,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $186,066,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,946,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 202,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,637. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

