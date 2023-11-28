BlackRock Inc. Has $7.94 Billion Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.13% of Analog Devices worth $7,942,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $183.95. 1,025,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

