Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Molina Healthcare worth $35,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,033,000 after buying an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $367.05. 39,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,621. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $372.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

