Cibc World Market Inc. Has $53.99 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,977 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.13% of MetLife worth $53,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. 1,175,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.33.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

