IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8,003.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 152,460 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.08% of IQVIA worth $34,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.51. 599,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,370. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

