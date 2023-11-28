Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 633,145 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 633,145 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.1% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Williams Companies worth $122,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 2,824,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,790. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

