RGM Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. NICE makes up 7.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $163,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.29. The stock had a trading volume of 221,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,905. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

