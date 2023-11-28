RGM Capital LLC Has $144.88 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RGM Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,401 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 6.5% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Tyler Technologies worth $144,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,223 shares of company stock worth $17,442,076 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.46. 46,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,870. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

