RGM Capital LLC Acquires 234,221 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,221 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up 4.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned 4.62% of Verint Systems worth $104,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Verint Systems by 149.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

VRNT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 312,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,334. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $261,144. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

