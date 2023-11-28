RGM Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,206,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the period. PagerDuty accounts for 4.2% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $94,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,686,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,062,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,335,000 after buying an additional 549,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,933,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,913,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PD traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 446,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

