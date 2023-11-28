Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $130,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. 16,868,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,602,508. The firm has a market cap of $233.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.85.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

