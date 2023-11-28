Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 11,526 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Eaton worth $105,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.16. 683,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

