Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $80.34 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.76% of Albany International worth $80,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,911,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 184,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 2,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Albany International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after buying an additional 89,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albany International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.59. 36,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.77. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Albany International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

