Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 170,877 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,877 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.30% of WEC Energy Group worth $84,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. 1,272,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.