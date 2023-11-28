Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 1,856,359 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,478,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856,359 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $94,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,089,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,955,884. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

