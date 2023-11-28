Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8,260.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,328 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $76,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,762,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,195,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

