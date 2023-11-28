Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $75.63 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $75,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,320. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

