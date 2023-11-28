Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 17,251 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.76% of Franco-Nevada worth $207,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.69. 452,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,348. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $115.70 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

