Lingotto Investment Management LLP Sells 2,942,669 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,942,669 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 3.4% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 0.39% of Cameco worth $52,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 412.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $76,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,550. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

