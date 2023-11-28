Cove Street Capital LLC Purchases 185,754 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,754 shares during the period. DLH comprises approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DLH worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in DLH by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,649 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DLH by 28.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in DLH by 11.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DLH in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $193.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

DLH Company Profile

(Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

