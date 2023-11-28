Lingotto Investment Management LLP Buys 14,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 150.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 14,460,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,884,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

