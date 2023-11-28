Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,194. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -646.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile



Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

