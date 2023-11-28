Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,650 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock makes up about 1.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

GLDD remained flat at $6.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

